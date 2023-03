videoDetails

Earlier the 'membership' of the Parliament was gone, now Delhi's 'Bungalow', Rahul Gandhi's problems increased

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

The difficulties of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are increasing. In the past, the Surat court had sentenced him to 2 years. After which the Lok Sabha Secretariat had abolished his membership of Parliament. Now a notice to vacate his government bungalow located at 12 Tughlaq Lane in Delhi has been given.