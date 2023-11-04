trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683953
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: 140 Killed In Nepal Earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Nepal-Delhi NCR Earthquake: Apart from Delhi-NCR, strong earthquake tremors have been felt in many states including UP. 129 people have died and dozens of others have been injured due to the earthquake in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. Many buildings have collapsed due to Nepal earthquake and devastation is visible all around. It is being said that hundreds of people may be buried under the debris. The strong earthquake caused huge destruction in Jajarkot and Rukum.
