Earthquake jolts Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla
Updated:
Jul 12, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Baramulla Earthquake Today: Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Jammu and Kashmir. These tremors have been felt in Baramulla. The intensity of this earthquake was 4.2.
