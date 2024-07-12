Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765883
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Earthquake jolts Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla

|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Jammu-Kashmir Baramulla Earthquake Today: Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Jammu and Kashmir. These tremors have been felt in Baramulla. The intensity of this earthquake was 4.2.

All Videos

Search operation intensifies against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon03:59
Search operation intensifies against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Watch Viral Video of IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother
Play Icon07:47
Watch Viral Video of IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother
To The Point: Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?
Play Icon25:42
To The Point: Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Play Icon02:25
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Mamata Banerjee to hold Meeting with I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Mumbai today
Play Icon01:22
Mamata Banerjee to hold Meeting with I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Mumbai today

Trending Videos

Search operation intensifies against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:59
Search operation intensifies against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Watch Viral Video of IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother
play icon7:47
Watch Viral Video of IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother
To The Point: Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?
play icon25:42
To The Point: Is there a big conspiracy behind the attack on Hindus?
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh's Dhaka
play icon2:25
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Mamata Banerjee to hold Meeting with I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Mumbai today
play icon1:22
Mamata Banerjee to hold Meeting with I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Mumbai today