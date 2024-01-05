trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706442
NewsVideos
videoDetails

EC refutes Congress' allegations on EVMs

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Election Commission on Jairam Ramesh: The Election Commission has responded to the letter of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Election Commission says that there is nothing new in the letter written on December 30th; all concerns have been addressed.

All Videos

West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
Play Icon8:19
West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha
Play Icon0:15
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Dhol Maestro Wins Internet for Acing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with a 'Desi Twist
Play Icon2:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Dhol Maestro Wins Internet for Acing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with a 'Desi Twist
VIRAL VIDEO : Uber Driver Assists Drunk Woman to her Home, Internet Applauds His Compassion
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Uber Driver Assists Drunk Woman to her Home, Internet Applauds His Compassion
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
Play Icon1:33
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow

Trending Videos

West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
play icon8:19
West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha
play icon0:15
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Dhol Maestro Wins Internet for Acing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with a 'Desi Twist
play icon2:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Pakistani Dhol Maestro Wins Internet for Acing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with a 'Desi Twist
VIRAL VIDEO : Uber Driver Assists Drunk Woman to her Home, Internet Applauds His Compassion
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Uber Driver Assists Drunk Woman to her Home, Internet Applauds His Compassion
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
play icon1:33
Yogi in Army Festival: Yogi raised gun in Know Army Festival in Lucknow
jairam ramesh letter to election commission,jairam ramesh writes letter to election commission over vvpat,Election Commission,Jairam Ramesh,jairam ramesh news,Election Commission of India,Congress leader Jairam Ramesh,Lok Sabha Election 2024,jairam ramesh on evm,election commission on evm,mamata banerjee on election commission,General Election,Lok Sabha election,EC dismisses Jairam Ramesh's concerns on VVPATs,concerns over EVM,top hindi news,Hindi News,Zeenews,