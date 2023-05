videoDetails

EC Sends notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi's controversial remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Congress's difficulties seem to be increasing due to the statement of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on sovereignty. The Election Commission has sent a notice to Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard and has sought an answer.