ED arrests ex-INLD MLA

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Dilbagh Singh Arrested: ED's raid on the house of former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar, Haryana, Dilbagh Singh, which has been going on for several days, has ended. Former MLA Dilbagh Singh has been arrested. About Rs 5 crore in cash and foreign weapons were recovered from the hideouts of former INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh and his associates.

