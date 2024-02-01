trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716317
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the liquor policy scam case

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Central investigative agency ED has sent a fifth summons to Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED aims to interrogate Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

All Videos

know about the government's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana
Play Icon2:27
know about the government's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana
Special prayers offered at Vyas Ji Tehkhana after Varanasi Court's approval
Play Icon2:48
Special prayers offered at Vyas Ji Tehkhana after Varanasi Court's approval
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Play Icon16:8
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
Play Icon7:56
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?

Trending Videos

know about the government's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana
play icon2:27
know about the government's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana
Special prayers offered at Vyas Ji Tehkhana after Varanasi Court's approval
play icon2:48
Special prayers offered at Vyas Ji Tehkhana after Varanasi Court's approval
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:41
Watch today's horoscope with Astro Guru Shiromani Sachin
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
play icon16:8
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
play icon7:56
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?