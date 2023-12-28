trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703643
ED hook on Gandhi family

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi ED Charge Sheet: Priyanka Vadra's name has appeared in the ED charge sheet in the case related to land purchase in Haryana's Faridabad. Apart from this, Sanjay Bhandari, C.C. Thampi, Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi, Madhavan (Sonia Gandhi's PA), H.L. Name of Pahwa (real estate agent) is also included.

