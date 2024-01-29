trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715254
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED Interrogation with Lalu Prasad Yadav Underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Lalu Yadav has reached ED Office in Patna. As per reports, RJD workers are present in large numbers outside ED office. Lalu is being interrogated in Land for Job scam case.

All Videos

CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram Mandir Security
Play Icon4:27
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram Mandir Security
PM Modi gives success mantra to students
Play Icon46:7
PM Modi gives success mantra to students
Saffron Flag Removed, Permit Violation In Karnataka
Play Icon0:40
Saffron Flag Removed, Permit Violation In Karnataka
Mahila Congress Protest March Towards Kerala Assembly During Budget Session
Play Icon0:42
Mahila Congress Protest March Towards Kerala Assembly During Budget Session
Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna
Play Icon9:20
Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna

Trending Videos

CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram Mandir Security
play icon4:27
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram Mandir Security
PM Modi gives success mantra to students
play icon46:7
PM Modi gives success mantra to students
Saffron Flag Removed, Permit Violation In Karnataka
play icon0:40
Saffron Flag Removed, Permit Violation In Karnataka
Mahila Congress Protest March Towards Kerala Assembly During Budget Session
play icon0:42
Mahila Congress Protest March Towards Kerala Assembly During Budget Session
Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna
play icon9:20
Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna