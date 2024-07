videoDetails

ED Issues notice to YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Rave Party Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

ED Notice to Elvish Yadav: ED's notice has been sent to Elvish Yadav in Rave Party Case. ED has asked YouTuber Elvish Yadav to appear in Lucknow on July 23rd. As per latest reports, Elvish has been alleged of serving snake poison in rave party case.