ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Liquor Scam Case: ED issues summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time today. CM Kejriwal has been called out for interrogation by ED in liquor scam case.

