ED issues summons to Dheeraj Sahu in Hemant Soren case

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is in ED custody these days. ED had recently arrested CM Soren in a case related to land scam. Besides this, EG had also seized a BMW car of Soren. Now a big revelation has come about this BMW car of Soren. After which now Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu has also been entered in this case.

