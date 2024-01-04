trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706193
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday claimed that the ED could arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow or the day after in connection with the Liquor Policy case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not arrive even on the third summons of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged liquor scam case in Delhi. Now political controversy has started regarding CBI investigation into allegations of fake tests in Mohalla Clinic. BJP has alleged that a scam worth crores has taken place in Mohalla Clinic with the help of fake tests. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that after liquor, Kejriwal has also done scam in medicines. On behalf of AAP, Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there is a conspiracy to defame Kejriwal.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
Play Icon3:21
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
Play Icon3:12
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
Play Icon0:37
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Misusing Agencies Against Opposition Leaders
Play Icon0:47
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Misusing Agencies Against Opposition Leaders

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
play icon3:21
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: 'If corruption happened, where did crores go', says Kejriwal
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
play icon3:12
PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep and shares beautiful pics of Corals, Fish
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
play icon0:37
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Misusing Agencies Against Opposition Leaders
play icon0:47
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Misusing Agencies Against Opposition Leaders
Saurabh Bharadwaj,kejriwal arrest update,delhi liquor scam,Atishi Marlena,kejriwal arrest,Kejriwal Will Arrest Today,Zee News,breaking news in hindi,Kejriwal Breaking,AAP leader Atishi Marlona,raids may be conducted at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house,ED Raid on kejriwal House,BJP conspiring to arrest Kejriwal,delhi hindi news,Giraftar honge kejriwal,kejriwal arrest news update,sudhanshu trivedi on keriwal,sudhanshu trivedi speech,sudhanshu trivedi on arvind kejriwal,