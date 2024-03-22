Advertisement
ED makes huge claim over Goa Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Amidst hearing on Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam case, ED has made a huge claim over Goa elections. ED said, 'Rs 45 crore bribe has been used in Goa elections.'

