ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

ED has challenged the bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday in Delhi High Court. Mentioning the matter before the High Court, ED argued that the lower court did not give them a full opportunity to present their side. Whereas there is a provision in PMLA that the court will give a full opportunity to the public prosecutor to present his side.