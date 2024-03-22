Advertisement
ED presented CM Kejriwal in court

Mar 22, 2024
ED had arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from his house on Thursday. Now on Friday, ED presented Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court. ED will seek remand of CM Kejriwal from the court.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King At Tashichho Dzong Palace In Thimphu
AAP's protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal
Sambit Patra targeted CM Kejriwal
ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
