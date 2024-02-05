trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717849
ED reached assembly with Hemant Soren

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
After the resignation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in the land scam case, the Champhai government of Jharkhand will prove its majority today. ED has reached the Assembly with Hemant Soren for floor test.

10 Policeman killed, in Dera Ismail Khan blast
Salman Azhari: Maulana who gave provocative speech arrested
Important meeting today on 'One Nation One Election'
Shashi Tharoor on Mandir: 'Do not vote to build a temple...',says Tharoor
Jharkhand Floor Test: Champai Soren government to face floor test in Jharkhand today
