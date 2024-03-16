NewsVideos
ED reaches Delhi with KCR's daughter

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
K Kavitha Arrest Update: Delhi Liquor Scam - ED team has reached Delhi with former Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha. K Kavitha was arrested from Hyderabad in the Delhi liquor scam case and will be produced in the court. ED will interrogate Kavitha in the liquor scam case. Know how K Kavitha's troubles increased after Arun Pillai's confession.

