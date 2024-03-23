Advertisement
ED Remand Update: He will soon come out and fulfill his promise, says Sunita Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Deshhit - Dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been announced. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in the liquor scam case. And are facing questions from ED. In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party and BJP are protesting against each other on the streets. Arvind Kejriwal's wife has given his message that he will soon come out of jail and fulfill his promise.

