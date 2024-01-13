trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709186
ED sent fourth summons, Kejriwal did not appear in the first 3 summons

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
ED has issued another summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam case. This is the fourth summons of ED received by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. He had not appeared before the agency on any notice given earlier.

