trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682610
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ed Summons Arvind Kejriwal: AAP angry over ED notice to Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
When ED summoned Arvind Kejriwal to join the interrogation on November 2 in the alleged liquor scam, Aam Aadmi Party linked it to BJP's conspiracy to arrest him. But along with this, Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also gave a big message - if Kejriwal goes to jail, then the government in Delhi will be run from jail only?
Follow Us

All Videos

Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats
Play Icon24:9
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
Play Icon2:26
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Play Icon7:35
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
Play Icon9:33
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
Play Icon11:29
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?

Trending Videos

Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats
play icon24:9
Pakistan Beat Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Pakistan won after four defeats
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
play icon2:26
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
play icon7:35
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
play icon9:33
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
play icon11:29
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
ed summons arvind kejriwal,ed summons delhi cm arvind kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal,ed summons kejriwal,arvind kejriwal ed summons,ed summon to arvind kejriwal,cbi summons arvind kejriwal,ed summons cm kejriwal,arvind kejriwal summoned,ed summon kejriwal,cbi summons kejriwal,cbi summons delhi cm arvind kejriwal,cbi summon to arvind kejriwal,cbi summon to kejriwal,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,arvind kejriwal ed,ed summons delhi cm,