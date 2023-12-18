trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700346
ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: ED has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy matter. Summons have been issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear on 21st December.

