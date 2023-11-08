trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685628
ED Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Big Breaking has come to light from West Bengal. ED has sent summon to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Due to this, he has been asked to appear before ED tomorrow. But the question arises regarding which case the ED has called him, which is not clear yet. To know the news in detail, watch this report.
