ED takes big action, M3M promoter Basant Bansal arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Taking major action, ED had arrested M3M promoter Roop Bansal, now taking major action, ED has arrested his brother Basant Bansal. Bansal has been arrested on charges of money laundering.

