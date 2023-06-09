NewsVideos
ED' takes big action, M3M promoter Roop Bansal arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Taking major action, ED arrested M3M promoter Roop Bansal. Bansal has been arrested on charges of money laundering.

