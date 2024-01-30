trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715487
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Big update has come in regard to Bihar Politics. ED is going to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Land For Job Scam Case. As per reports, yesterday (Monday) ED had interrogated Lalu Prasad Yadav. The interrogation lasted for about 10 hours. During the interrogation, about 50 questions were asked from Lalu Yadav.

All Videos

Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Play Icon1:5
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Play Icon1:2
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
Play Icon30:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
Play Icon9:27
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
Play Icon13:30
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi

Trending Videos

Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
play icon1:5
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
play icon1:2
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
play icon30:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
play icon9:27
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
play icon13:30
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi