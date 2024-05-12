Advertisement
ED's entry in Halal certificate case

May 12, 2024
The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh had banned products sold with Halal certificate. At the same time, after UP STF, ED has also decided to take strict action. ED has sought permission to register a case under the Money Laundering Act against the institutions distributing Halal certificates. It is alleged that these institutions had taken money and distributed certificates without any investigation. Maulana Maulana Mahmood Madani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is also on the radar of ED.

