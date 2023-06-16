NewsVideos
videoDetails

Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy can be witnessed in Mumbai, high waves in sea

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: After Biparjoy hit the coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening, a series of strong winds and torrential rains started in many districts. Due to this, at least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted.

All Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
play icon0:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society

Trending Videos

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
play icon0:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF personnel rescues two stranded people
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Cyclone Biparjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy landfall,biparjoy landfall,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,biparjoy hits pakistan,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,Cyclone,biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclonic storm biparjoy,cyclone attack in gujarat,Gujarat cyclone biporjoy,