NewsVideos
videoDetails

Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Sehore Borewell Rescue: In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, efforts are on continuously for about 40 hours to save the innocent creation. SDRF NDRF teams including the army are involved in this rescue operation. Know in this report how far the rescue reached.

All Videos

Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
2:57
Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June
10:44
Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
1:13
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
6:36
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar

Trending Videos

2:57
Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
10:44
Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June
1:13
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
6:36
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
sehore borewell rescue,sehore borewell rescue live,sehore borewell rescue update live,sehore borewell rescue update,sehore borewell rescue operation,sehore rescue,sehore rescue operation,sehore rescue live,sehore rescue team,madhya pradesh sehore,madhya pradesh sehore news live,mp borewell news live,mp borewell rescue,sehore borewell live,borewell rescue,Borewell rescue operation,srishti borewell news,srishti borewell,srishti borewell news live,Zee News,