videoDetails

Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Eid is being celebrated with pomp across country

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Today, the festival of Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. Since morning, people are congratulating Eid by hugging each other after offering namaz in major mosques and Eidgahs. President Murmu congratulated the countrymen on this occasion.