Ek Desh Ek Chunav Breaking: The committee recommended one country, one election in the report.

|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Big news is coming on one country one election. The committee has submitted its report to President Draupadi Murmu on One Country One Election. The committee formed under the chairmanship of former President Ramnath Kovind has submitted the report to President Draupadi Murmu today. The committee has appealed to amend the Constitution to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the country. Let us tell you that the committee has submitted a report of 18626 pages. During this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former President Ram Kovind and President Dopadri Murmu, Ghulam Nabi Azad were present.

