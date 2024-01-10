trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708193
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Follow Us
All Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena MLAs have been called to Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai. All MLAs have been ordered to be present at 3 o'clock. Final decision on eligible and ineligible will be heard at 4 pm.

All Videos

Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Play Icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
Play Icon1:5
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
Watch TOP 20 News of the day in nonstop manner
Play Icon2:36
Watch TOP 20 News of the day in nonstop manner
VIRAL VIDEO: Python Hangs from Tree, Trying to Catch Prey in a Thrilling Encounter
Play Icon1:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Python Hangs from Tree, Trying to Catch Prey in a Thrilling Encounter

Trending Videos

Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
play icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
play icon1:5
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
Watch TOP 20 News of the day in nonstop manner
play icon2:36
Watch TOP 20 News of the day in nonstop manner
VIRAL VIDEO: Python Hangs from Tree, Trying to Catch Prey in a Thrilling Encounter
play icon1:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Python Hangs from Tree, Trying to Catch Prey in a Thrilling Encounter
CM Shinde Emergency Meeting,MLAs disqualification,MLAs,cm shinde meeting,cm eknath shinde,shinde calls emergency meeting,shinde emergency meet,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,mla disqualification maharashtra live,MLA disqualification,Maharashtra political crisis,shiv sena mla disqualification,mla disqualification maharashtra today,mla disqualification case,maharashtra political crisis news,maharashtra politics news,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde news,