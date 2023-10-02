trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669709
Election 2023: Modi held 'midnight meeting' before the elections, brainstorming continued till late night. PM Modi

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
BJP CEC Meeting: BJP's Central Election Committee meeting was held in Delhi last night. Many BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi also attended the meeting. This meeting was organized to discuss the names of candidates for the assembly elections of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
