Election 2024: Amit Shah made several allegations against Rahul one after the other

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Election 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of criticizing India and discussing its internal politics during his foreign trip. Shah also advised the former Congress president to learn from his forefathers.

