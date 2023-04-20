NewsVideos
Election 2024: Mamata Banerjee's challenge to BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Mamta Banerjee has challenged BJP regarding the 2024 elections. Mamta said that BJP will be limited within 200 seats in the elections.

