Election 2024: Who will get power in 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Today's political day was started by Prime Minister Modi from a non-political platform. Prime Minister Modi was in his familiar style at the India Mobile Congress event in Delhi. ..After some time, without taking the name of Congress, he told that it was a discharged battery and an old model of phone. Congress felt bad. But he corrected the Prime Minister that the party has not hung...it keeps charging...it is still fully charged.
Trending Videos

