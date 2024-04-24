Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Campaigning to be done for the last day ahead of Phase 2 Voting

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, Today is the last day of election campaigning for the second phase. During this time, star campaigners of different parties will deliver their final attack through rallies. Voting for the second phase will be held on April 26. To know more about the same, watch this video.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
Play Icon32:06
Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha
Play Icon35:55
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
Play Icon04:30
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
Play Icon09:09
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
Play Icon14:16
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
play icon32:6
Baat Pate Ki: ASI Faces Suspension Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha
play icon35:55
Hyderabad woman ASI suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
play icon4:30
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
play icon9:9
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
play icon14:16
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa