Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Election Commission on Electoral Bonds: The Election Commission has shared new information related to electoral bonds purchased by people and on behalf of political parties. This is the information which was handed over to the Registry in a sealed envelope by the Election Commission following the instructions of the Supreme Court. BJP has received electoral bonds worth a total of Rs 6986 crore.

