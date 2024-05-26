Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752573
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Commission strict action on Chapra election violence

|Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the case of post-poll violence in Chapra, Bihar, the Election Commission has taken major action and transferred SP Gaurav Mangla of Saran district. By removing the SP on charges of negligence. In his place, Muzaffarpur Railway SP has been posted in Saran. Whereas Gaurav Mangala has been sent to the police headquarters after waiting for posting. One person was killed in firing in a dispute that broke out after the elections in Chhapra.

All Videos

Heavy traffic jam from Haridwar to Rishikesh
Play Icon00:49
Heavy traffic jam from Haridwar to Rishikesh
Explosion occurrs due to gas leak in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Play Icon01:35
Explosion occurrs due to gas leak in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Ajmer
3 Killed in Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar
Play Icon01:46
3 Killed in Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar
'Money will be deposited into women's accounts gradually',says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon01:38
'Money will be deposited into women's accounts gradually',says Rahul Gandhi
Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Play Icon05:13
Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Trending Videos

Heavy traffic jam from Haridwar to Rishikesh
play icon0:49
Heavy traffic jam from Haridwar to Rishikesh
Explosion occurrs due to gas leak in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Ajmer
play icon1:35
Explosion occurrs due to gas leak in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Ajmer
3 Killed in Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar
play icon1:46
3 Killed in Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar
'Money will be deposited into women's accounts gradually',says Rahul Gandhi
play icon1:38
'Money will be deposited into women's accounts gradually',says Rahul Gandhi
Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
play icon5:13
Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm