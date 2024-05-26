videoDetails

Election Commission strict action on Chapra election violence

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

In the case of post-poll violence in Chapra, Bihar, the Election Commission has taken major action and transferred SP Gaurav Mangla of Saran district. By removing the SP on charges of negligence. In his place, Muzaffarpur Railway SP has been posted in Saran. Whereas Gaurav Mangala has been sent to the police headquarters after waiting for posting. One person was killed in firing in a dispute that broke out after the elections in Chhapra.