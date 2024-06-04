videoDetails

Election Results 2024 Update: Rahul Gandhi ahead from Rae Bareli in first trends

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

leading on both seats (Rae Bareli and Wayanad). BJP's Om Birla is leading from Kota. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj has taken the lead from New Delhi. Congress' Imran Masood has taken the lead from Saharanpur. SP's Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri. Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win.