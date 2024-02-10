trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719969
Election violence in Pakistan, firing on two PTI supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Election violence has taken place in Pakistan. Firing has been done on two PTI supporters. After which both the supporters were reported dead. This violent clash took place in the north-east of Pakistan. Where firing took place during protest. The demonstration took place regarding the delay in the results.

