Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
A big statement from the Center has come out on the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing on the Article 370 case in the Supreme Court, the SG said that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon. Voter list is almost ready.
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas

