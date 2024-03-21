Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Electoral Bonds case: SBI submits complete data

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Electoral Bond Case Update: State Bank Chairman filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Electoral Bond case. SBI handed over all the information related to electoral bonds to the Election Commission.

All Videos

Badhir News: Mother demands perpetrator executed in front of her eyes in Budaun Double Murder Case
Play Icon03:25
Badhir News: Mother demands perpetrator executed in front of her eyes in Budaun Double Murder Case
'In despair of defeat, Congress is looking for an excuse' says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress
Play Icon04:57
'In despair of defeat, Congress is looking for an excuse' says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress
Rahul raised questions on Election Commission after account was seized
Play Icon07:05
Rahul raised questions on Election Commission after account was seized
Dhar's Bhojshala again in Discussion, Know What is Controversy?
Play Icon03:48
Dhar's Bhojshala again in Discussion, Know What is Controversy?
Shocking revelation in Kota kidnapping case
Play Icon04:36
Shocking revelation in Kota kidnapping case

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Mother demands perpetrator executed in front of her eyes in Budaun Double Murder Case
play icon3:25
Badhir News: Mother demands perpetrator executed in front of her eyes in Budaun Double Murder Case
'In despair of defeat, Congress is looking for an excuse' says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress
play icon4:57
'In despair of defeat, Congress is looking for an excuse' says Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress
Rahul raised questions on Election Commission after account was seized
play icon7:5
Rahul raised questions on Election Commission after account was seized
Dhar's Bhojshala again in Discussion, Know What is Controversy?
play icon3:48
Dhar's Bhojshala again in Discussion, Know What is Controversy?
Shocking revelation in Kota kidnapping case
play icon4:36
Shocking revelation in Kota kidnapping case