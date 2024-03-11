NewsVideos
videoDetails

Electoral Bonds Details: Supreme Court Hearing Of SBI's Time Extension Plea Today

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Electoral Bonds Details: An important hearing is going to be held in the Supreme Court today on SBI's application in the electoral bond case. There is an uproar regarding electoral bonds. Congress alleges that State Bank of India has asked for the date of June 30 so that everything remains hidden till the elections are over. In fact, on February 15, the Supreme Court had given a major decision on election donations. Terming the Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court had canceled the scheme and had asked the State Bank to give the information about all the bonds to the Election Commission by 6th March and upload the complete details on the EC website by 13th March.

All Videos

Double Murder In Delhi's Chirag Area: Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Neighbor Dispute, WATCH
Play Icon00:44
Double Murder In Delhi's Chirag Area: Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Neighbor Dispute, WATCH
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Clashes occur between Taliban, Pakistan for Durand Line
Play Icon03:53
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Clashes occur between Taliban, Pakistan for Durand Line
Haryana Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Haryana
Play Icon01:06
Haryana Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Haryana
Haryana: Scientist Commits Suicide After The Death Of His 8-Year-Old Daughter Due To Throat Slit, Watch
Play Icon00:52
Haryana: Scientist Commits Suicide After The Death Of His 8-Year-Old Daughter Due To Throat Slit, Watch
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras fight over Bihar's Hajipur seat
Play Icon08:21
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras fight over Bihar's Hajipur seat

Trending Videos

Double Murder In Delhi's Chirag Area: Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Neighbor Dispute, WATCH
play icon0:44
Double Murder In Delhi's Chirag Area: Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Neighbor Dispute, WATCH
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Clashes occur between Taliban, Pakistan for Durand Line
play icon3:53
Pakistan vs Taliban Update: Clashes occur between Taliban, Pakistan for Durand Line
Haryana Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Haryana
play icon1:6
Haryana Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Haryana
Haryana: Scientist Commits Suicide After The Death Of His 8-Year-Old Daughter Due To Throat Slit, Watch
play icon0:52
Haryana: Scientist Commits Suicide After The Death Of His 8-Year-Old Daughter Due To Throat Slit, Watch
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras fight over Bihar's Hajipur seat
play icon8:21
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras fight over Bihar's Hajipur seat