Electric Vehicle: Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first ever fully electric coupe

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Hold your breath as Rolls Royce has come out with the Spectre! After more than 120 years when RR's founder predicted an electric future for his cars, the super-luxury car maker has dropped the all-new Electric Vehicle. Watch the video for more details... #electriccar #rollsroyce #auto