"Electricity Tariff In Delhi Is Increasing Only Because...": AAP Minister Atishi Slams Central Government

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
AAP Minister Atishi on June 26 slammed the Central government and said that the electricity tariff in Delhi has been increasing because of the mismanagement of Central government.

Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal's politics started with opposition to Congress
play icon7:7
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal's politics started with opposition to Congress
Over 50000 Km Of National Highway Been Constructed: JP Nadda On 9 years Of Modi Government
play icon1:9
Over 50000 Km Of National Highway Been Constructed: JP Nadda On 9 years Of Modi Government
Ishant Sharma Recalls Every Phase Of Virat Kohli, From Partying To Difficult Times
play icon1:37
Ishant Sharma Recalls Every Phase Of Virat Kohli, From Partying To Difficult Times
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Breaks Down In Tears As She Feeds Water To Unconscious Horse
play icon0:55
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Breaks Down In Tears As She Feeds Water To Unconscious Horse
CM Yogi's warning to the opposition! 'Those conspiring against the country...'
play icon1:29
CM Yogi's warning to the opposition! 'Those conspiring against the country...'

