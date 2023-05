videoDetails

elhi Hit And Run: Boy hanging on the roof of the car, the accused ran the vehicle for 3KM, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Another heart-wrenching case has come to the fore from the country's capital Delhi. At the red light of KG Marg-Tolstoy Marg, a posh area of ​​Delhi, a person riding a car hit two brothers riding a bike. Of these, the bike driver fell on the roof of the car, but the driver of the car did not stop the vehicle for 3 km.