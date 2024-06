videoDetails

Elon Musk becomes father for 12th time

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:02 AM IST

Elon Musk welcomed a new baby to his ever-expanding family earlier this year. Sharing his reportedly 12th child, third with Neuralink Corp.'s director of special projects Shivon Zilis, the 52-year-old discreetly added the youngest member of his family.