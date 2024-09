videoDetails

Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump's Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

There was an attempt to attack former US President Donald Trump. Police have arrested a suspect in the firing on golf goers in Florida, while police have also recovered an AK-47 from the bushes. After the attack, Trump said that he is safe. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweeted on the Trump attack. Raised questions about the attack. No attack on Kamala Harris or Biden. 'No attempt to assassinate Biden/Kamala'.