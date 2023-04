videoDetails

Elon Musk to launch TruthGPT “a maximum truth-seeking AI” to take on rival platforms

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Elon Musk to launch TruthGPT “a maximum truth-seeking AI” to take on rival platforms The ever-ambitious Elon Musk has set his sights on yet another groundbreaking project – TruthGPT, a maximum truth-seeking AI designed to understand the very nature of the universe. This revelation was made during his interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson